Proposal to hike electricity tariffs is justified- Mabumba

Energy Minister David Mabumba has maintained that the proposal by the Zesco to adjust electricity tariffs by 75% is justified

Speaking in Chipata, Mr. Mabumba has explained that Zesco is having many challenges to deliver its services due to lack of finances to expand power degeneration and supply in the Country.

Mr. Mabumba says this is mainly because of low electricity tariffs in the Country.

He states that government alone cannot do anything improve the situation another allowing the participation of private sector.

He says that every well meaningful Zambian should support Zesco to increase the tariffs as this is what will also encourage and attract investments in the energy sector of the Country.

Mr. Mabumba says that the increment of electricity tariffs will benefit many Zambians when effected.

He says since urged people in the country support the proposed increase in electricity tariffs.

Mr. Mabumba wants Zambians to realize that the huge investments in the country will also need increased power generation and supply.

Mr. Mabumba who is also in the province on the fact finding mission has explained that most institutions among them schools, Hospitals, and clinics also need to be connected on the national grid.

He notes that this is what government is however doing under Rural Electricity Authority (REA) projects.