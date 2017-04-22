President Lungu commissions Matero Hospital

President Edgar Lungu has officially commissioned the first ever first level maternal hospital in Lusaka’s Matero Township.

And President Lungu expressed delight that the upgraded Matero hospital has helped to reduce referrals to the higher hospitals since 2016 when it became operational.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the hospital President Lungu noted that the number of people being referred to higher hospitals reduced from 1,390 to 284 cases in the first quarter of 2017.

President Lungu states that the upgrading of health centre is thus a demonstration of government’s resolve to deliver its promise of improving access to healthcare in Zambia.

He notes that to this effect, other clinics such as Kanyama, Chipata and Chawama clinics in Lusaka are earmarked for upgrading.

President Lungu adds that the expansion of the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to a 1000 hector capacity hospital has also commenced.

He has assured the nation that his government will ensure that the newly commissioned hospital functions efficiently by promoting accountability for the use of medicines and medical facilities.

President Lungu has since thanked the Japanese government for its continued support to the projects of upgrading clinics into District hospitals in the Country.

Speaking at the same event Ambassador of Japan Hidenobu Sobahsima said the Japanese government provided grant assistance of one billion 999 million Japanese yen or about 200 million kwacha for the upgrading of Lusaka health centres to district hospitals for the purpose of upgrading Maternal and Chilenge hospitals to first level hospitals.

Mr Hidenobu says he is determined to do his best to build upon the long standing cooperative relations between Japan and Zambia extending from political and economic to cultural and other areas.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya paid tribute to President Lungu for his commitment towards the promotion of good health in the country.