Ministry of Works engineer arrested for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested an Engineer in the Ministry of Works and Supply for corrupt practices.

Rabbis Musa Mukonta aged 59 of House number 3 Fiera Court Northmead Lusaka has been charged with one count of abuse of authority of office contrary to section 99 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that Rabbis Musa Mukonta on unknown dates but between 1stOctober 2009 and 31stMay, 2010 in Livingstone District being a public officer namely Acting Provincial Buildings Engineer at Buildings Department, Ministry of Works and Supply did abuse his authority of office in the manner he inspected the works and facilitated the issuance of certificate No. 3 certifying that works on the extension of an office block and rehabilitation of two staff houses for the Department of Metrology at Nanga in Mazabuka were completed when in fact note.

Mukonta has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

This is contained in statement made available to Qfm News by the ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.