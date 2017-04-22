Harrington urges inquiry into Livingstone accident involving presidential motorcade

Former Transport and Communication Minister William Harrington has called for a thorough investigation into the Livingstone accident that involved the presidential motorcade.

Mr. Harrington says Zambians want to know the circumstances that led to one of the motorbikes of the presidential motorcade hitting into an incoming police vehicle.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Harrington has expressed concern that such a life threatening accident has never occurred in Zambia’s history.

Mr. Harrington states that he personally does not remember a time since 1964, did a sweeper of the presidential motorcade ever involve itself in a head-on collision with a vehicle.

He notes that Zambians are interested to know whether anyone has been charged following the said Livingstone head-on collision accident.

Mr. Harrington says this is especially that it involves the Republican President’s motorcade.

He suspects that the accident was as a result of negligence.

Mr. Harrington wants that, if this is proven, measures be put in place that such an accident involving the presidential motorcade never happens in future.