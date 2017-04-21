ZAM bemoans weak business linkages

The Zambia Association of Manufacturers has bemoaned the weak business linkages that exist between the manufacturing sector and other sectors.

ZAM Board Chairperson Rita Edwards has observed that despite the country having many chain stores and mining houses, manufacturers have not benefited much from this.

Mrs. Edwards says this is because supermarkets and mining houses are flooded with imported products that can be produced locally.

Speaking during the women in manufacturing seminar and awards ceremony in Lusaka today, Mrs. Edwards says there is need for collaborating partners to come on Board to further strengthen the efforts being made in the promotion of business linkages.

And Mrs. Edwards has cited access to finance an as a major hindrance to most women starting or expanding their existing businesses in the manufacturing sector.

And speaking when she officiated at the event, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Janet Rogan praised women who have continued to contribute to the country’s economic growth.