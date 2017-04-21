Police nab Lusaka man for attempting to set ablaze a Bus

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 32 year old man identified as Mwila Chungu in connection with a failed attempt to set on fire a bus at the intercity bus terminus.

The country has recently experienced a spate of fires mostly involving public property

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says incident happened on last evening between 20 and 21:00 hours.

Ms Katongo says Chungu is believed to have been in the company of another person who is on the run after he threw a head sock he had set on fire under one of the buses at the intercity bus terminus.

Ms Katongo however says fire was quickly put off by alert members of the public.

She explains that the members of the public then descended on Chungu who they suspected of being part of the act and after searching him they found a similar head soak to one that was thrown under the bus in his bag.

Ms Katongo has since commended members of the public for partnering with the police in promoting public security and safety.

Meanwhile police have apprehended one person for stabbing a minibus conductor who has been identified as Shadreck Njovu at UTH bus station.

Ms Katongo says Police are looking for two others in connection with the stabbing the minibus conductor.

He says the suspect demanded for money from the victim and that after being told he had no money the suspect decided to stabbed victim.

Ms. Katongo says the suspect has since been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with Intent to steal contrary to section 295 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.