Govt has not allowed distribution of condoms in schools

Minister of General Education Dr Dennis Wanchinga says his ministry has not issued any policy statement to allow the distribution of condoms in schools.

Dr Wanchinga says he has continued to hear reports by some sections of the media who claim that the ministry has begun the distribution of condoms in some schools which he says are not true.

He says the ministry has not yet released a substantive policy or given the directive on the distribution of condoms in schools.

Dr Wanchinga has since dismissed as mere speculation reports that the ministry has allowed the distribution of condoms in schools.

The minister was responding to social media reports that the ministry has allowed and begun the distribution of condoms in schools.