Chief Chimbuka counsels fellow chiefs

Chief Chimbuka of the Bemba speaking people of Chinsali District has advised fellow traditional leaders in the country against taking political sides.

Chief Chimbuka says traditional leaders should avoid being drawn into matters which are political in nature.

He says the recent threats by some Southern Province Chiefs to the government on a matter of a political nature is embarrassing to the traditional leadership.

Chief Chimbuka says the role of traditional leaders is to provide guidance and advice to the government without taking sides in politics.