Some infrastructure leaves much to be desired – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says the casual approach in putting up infrastructure should not be allowed to continue in view of the effects of climate change.

Speaking when he officially opened the 2017 housing and infrastructure symposium under the theme: “Towards a smart and resilient infrastructure”, President Lungu says some of the infrastructure he has seen in the country leaves much to be desired.

President Lungu has challenged engineers to up their game by ensuring that at planning and designing stage, they seriously take into consideration all factors which will make infrastructure being put up sustainable.

He says failure to do so will result in the country continuing to waste colossal sums of money on poor structures, stating that the country should not embrace mediocrity.

The Head of State has also challenged technocrats to find creative and innovative strategies and embrace technologies that will result in infrastructure that will withstand the climate change effects.

He notes that climate change has the potential to erode Zambia’s strides to expand and modernise its infrastructure.

Earlier, Infrastructure and Housing Minister Ronald Chitotela disclosed that over 400 delegates from government departments, academia, private sector and other stakeholders in infrastructure and housing are participating in this year’s symposium.

Mr. Chitotela says the government will hold the symposium every year as a way of finding solutions to the many challenges in the infrastructure and housing sector.

And giving a vote of thanks, Stanbic Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Charles Mudiwa says the bank will continue to partner with government in infrastructure development.

Mr Mudiwa says bank has so far invested over US$575 million in the energy sector over a period of 18 months.