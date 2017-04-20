Shooting to death of Chipata disabled man saddens Human Rights Commission

The Human Rights Commission is saddened by the alleged shooting to death of a 21 year old person with disability by his 71 year old father who was taking care of him in Chipata district of eastern province.

Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya has described the killing which happened yesterday as inhumane, and that it must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Mr. Muleya has since emphasized the need to fight stigma and exclusion through counseling and spiritual guidance to care givers and parents of persons with disabilities in order to prevent depression which may manifest itself through anger and violence towards persons with disabilities.

He adds that there is need for institutionalized and government supported programs, facilities and resources towards supporting families facing the challenge of providing care and assistance to persons with disabilities.

Mr Muleya says persons with disabilities have the inherent right to life and any form of discrimination against them on the basis of their disability is a violation of human rights.