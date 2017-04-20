LCC destroys confiscated expired products

The Lusaka city Council has destroyed expired and non certified goods worth K16,926 confiscated from various shops.

Lusaka City Council public relations manager Mulunda Habeenzu says the products were confiscated from about 16 shops for displaying expired products while other traders did not have certification from the Zambia Bureau of Standards.

Mr. Habeenzu said 5 of the 16 shops will be taken to court because they had larger quantities of products that did not indicate the expiry dates and because the owners where very resistant when approached by council officials.

He says that selling such products posed a very great danger to the consumer’s health.

Mr. Habeenzu has appealed to the consumers to pay attention to the products that they buy by ensuring that they check the expiry date.