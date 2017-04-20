Govt ready to dialogue

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says Government is ready to dialogue with all stakeholders to promote national unity in the country.

Ms Mulenga says government has an open door policy.

She says it is the duty of government to have an audience with any stakeholder that intends to talk about national development, reconciliation and unity.

Ms Mulenga who is also information and broadcasting services minister says stakeholders should therefore feel free to approach government on any matter that concerns the nation as this is the only way to move the country forward.