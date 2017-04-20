Govt manages to contain Cholera outbreak in Luapula, Northern Provinces

The Ministry of Health says it has managed to contain the cholera outbreak in Luapula and Northern provinces.

Ministry of health spokesperson Dr Kennedy Malama has told QFM News that the 77 cholera cases that were recorded in Luapula province have all been successfully treated and the patients discharged from the clinics.

He says this is also the case for Northern Province where 22 cholera cases were recorded.

Dr Malama adds that no deaths were recorded following the cholera outbreaks in the two provinces.

Dr Malama has since indicated that if the ministry does not receive any cholera threat schools that were closed due to the outbreak will reopen together with the others for next term.