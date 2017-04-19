Threats from Southern chiefs unfair – Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister, Steven Kampyongo says it’s unfair and unfortunate for Chiefs in Southern province to issue threats to government following the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Kampyongo says the traditional leadership in the province ought to know that the UPND Leader is not above the law and that it is up to the courts of law to prove him innocent.

He says the Chiefs should not be seen to be taking sides in politics because their role is to provide guidance and not to be partisan.

Mr Kampyongo says the traditional leadership will be doing the nation a de-service if they continue with this kind of antagonism.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister has warned that government will not sit idle and allow some people continue to burn markets and other public property.

He has warned the people behind the recent spate of fires that they will face the full wrath of the law once caught.