New political party formed

A new political party called the Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has been launched with a promise to transform Zambian politics.

Speaking at the launch of the party, party president Daniel Shimunza says his party is a movement for aggressive industrialisation of Zambia to make it a first world nation and balance off tools of production, distribution and consumption in the hands of the poor people and not foreigners.

Mr Shimunza says Zambia deserves much more than relative development; hence his party’s agenda is to transform Zambia from a third, to a first world nation.

He adds that as a party they will distance themselves from adversarial politics of power.

Mr Shimunza says he has come to make a proposition to the Zambian people whether they want to remain a third world backward nation or be transformed into a first world nation.

He further states that his party stands for a new path and order of quality of life not just improved standards of living.