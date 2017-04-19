Labour Minister implores investors to empower workers

Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko has implored investors and companies to ensure their working conditions are good enough to empower workers so they can have a sustainable livelihood once they retire.

Mrs Simukoko has expressed disappointment how some workers are not able to build a simple house once they retire from a job they had for years.

She notes that some workers die early not because of poor health, but because of poor conditions of service.

She says it will be deemed as leadership failure on the part of unions if workers retire without having plots or houses.

Mrs Simukoko has also challenged Banks and mortgage companies to come up with policies that will help workers get loans to build houses whilst still at work.

She was speaking during the official flag off of the Zambia Sugar 2017-2018 production season in Mazabuka today.

And Mrs Simukoko says the investment by Zambia Sugar underscores the confidence that investors have in Zambia’s conducive business environment.

And speaking earlier Zambia Sugar Managing Director Rebecca Katowa said the company intends to increase its production this year in view of the few challenges it has encountered compared to the previous production periods.