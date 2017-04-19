Govt wasted K2m on ICC consultations – Chanda

United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) says it’s clear that the government simply wasted the K2 million allocated towards consultations on Zambia’s membership to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

UPPZ President Charles Chanda says from the onset, the people of Zambia wanted the country to remain a member of the ICC and therefore allocating such huge amounts of money to the consultative process was a sheer waste of public resources.

Mr. Chanda says the government should learn to read the mood to avoid wastage of public resources in such a manner.

He states that in as much as he agrees that there was need to consult the people, it was very clear from the start that majority Zambians wanted the country to remain in the ICC.

Mr. Chanda says he’s very sure that from the submissions the government received from the people, the majority submitted that they wanted the country to remain a member of the ICC.