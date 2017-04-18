Zambia is God’s Country, CCZ reminds Govt

Government has been reminded that Zambia is God’s Country which belongs to all of its citizens.

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) is of the view that this is regardless of the citizens’ ethnic groups, race, creed and tribe.

CCZ president Alfred Kalembo states that this means that Zambia does not belong to the ruling PF or nay other political party.

And Bishop Kalembo notes that the CCZ finds the militarization of civil policy in Zambia to be frightening.

He says the CCZ holds the view that it is an affront to democracy and justice, and an offense to humanity for anyone to think that for law, order and peace can only be enforced by guns and machetes.

Bishop Kalembo says the CCZ has observed that instead of concentrating on improving the lives of people, those in power seem to spending valuable resources in silencing spirit of unity in diversity.

He states that the CCZ is also concerned about the political intimidation of the legitimately elected leadership of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ).

Bishop Kalembo says his Council has observed that the current leadership of LAZ is allegedly being intimidated for carrying out its duty and mandate.