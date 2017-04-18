Majuru reiterates need for harmonized working relationship between drivers and police

Public and Private Drivers Association Of Zambia president Josiah Majuru has reiterated the need to harmonize the relationship between public transport drivers and law enforcement agencies in the Country.

Mr.Majuru has told QNews in interview that the tension that has for long time existed between bus drivers and the road transport and safety agency and the police need to be addressed and done away with.

Mr. Majuru has observed that a good relationship between the Police, RTSA and public transport drivers will highly contribute to bringing sanity on the roads.

He has since disclosed that his organization is engaging with the police and RTSA on how bus drivers can be engaged for a more coordinated approach in the conduct of drivers on the roads.

He has since stated that it is expected that the general conduct of drivers on the roads this year will be good so as to also avoid road traffic accidents.