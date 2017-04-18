FDD cautions Kanganja against abusing his authority

The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has cautioned Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja against abusing his authority.

Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has particularly advised Mr. Kanganja to avoid using his position to settle personal scores.

Mr. Mwanza states that he personally finds the recent arrest of Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali over a Facebook posting to be allegedly illegal.

In an interview with Qfm News Mr. Mwanza has argued that this is because the charged Mr. Tayali has been slapped over the posting is not a police matter as far as he is concerned.

Mr. Mwanza has charged that it was unnecessary for the police to get involved and arrest Mr. Tayali over a matter he says was civil as it seemed to have targeted Mr. Kanganja alone.

He states that if Mr. Kanganja felt aggrieved by what Mr. Tayali posted on Facebook, what he should have done is to file a legal suit in the in the courts of law.