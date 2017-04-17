What has happened to UPND was sought by itself – Nakachinda

Zambians have been advised not to have any anxieties over any imminent possibility of government declaring a state of emergency in the Country.

The Felix Mutati led MMD does not think it is currently necessary for government to declare a state of emergency.

National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says the sense his party is getting from the political environment in Zambia is actually that the situation is calm.

Mr. Nakachinda says the MMD is basing its observation on the fact that the Zambian people have always been known to be peaceful and law abiding.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Nakachinda says this is the same attributes Zambians are expected to continue manifesting notwithstanding what has happened in the last few days in the Country.

Mr. Nakachinda however states that what has happened to the opposition UPND in last few days was sought by the political party itself.

He says the MMD is on record of having advised the UPND against taking the political strategy it took after the August 2016 general elections.

And Mr. Nakachinda has advised the media against falling into the temptation of siding either the ruling party or opposition amidst the current political environment in Zambia.

Mr. Nakachinda is urging the media to refuse to be used as vehicles for propaganda by either the ruling party or the opposition.