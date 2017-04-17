Sikota counsels media against inflammatory discourse

The media has been counseled against fueling the already heightened political tension in Zambia.

Opposition United Liberal Party (ULP) president Sakwiba Sikota says for the fact that the media is part of society, it too has a responsibility to ensure political stability in the Country.

Mr. Sikota is urging the media to particularly ensure that the discourse the Zambian society engages in is not inflammatory but level headed.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Sikota says this means that the kind of reporting expected from the media is one that helps develop the Country rather than set people apart and in camps.

Mr. Sikota who is also a State Counsel believes that the more knowledge people have on an issue the more information they have.

He notes that this is in fact what helps to diffuse a situation especially if such information is factual and true.

Mr. Sikota says he has taken note that many times tension in a given society arises, when the public is either subjected to false rumors or fed with information that is not factual.

He says this is why it is important for the media in the Country to ensure that it does not do either of the two in its reporting.