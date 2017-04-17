Siavonga residents to riot over HH’s recent arrest

Some residents of Siavonga District in Southern Province are allegedly planning to riot tomorrow Tuesday the 18th of April following the recent arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

And Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has confirmed the development to QFM News via telephone that he has information of the said riot.

Mr. Kanyama is also calling on the people of Siavonga district to stay away from tomorrows planned demonstration against the arrest of Mr. Hichilema.

He states that is no need to allow selfish individuals to disturb peace and to put lives of innocent people in danger.

Mr. Kanyama has since appealed to the people in Siavonga district to ignore calls coming from whom he has labeled as enemies of peace, love and unity of the District.