Nyirenda wants less foreign players in the MTN FAZ League

According to the Zambian national team coach, Wedson Nyirenda, the number of foreign players playing in the country must be reduced.

‘Wada’ has criticised the influx of foreign players into the Zambia Super League, saying foreigners must bring something special.

Speaking to the SuperSport website, Nyirenda said this situation is already affecting football standards in the country and must be dealt with quickly.

“I think that issue should be handled with a lot of care, because if we don’t put our foot down, we will be riding a bicycle without a chain. We will be busy riding but not moving,” Nyirenda said in an interview with SuperSport.com.

“We need foreign players to bring that special spice to our football but, we need to control that because our main aim is to mould a strong Chipolopolo.”

Meanwhile, the debate on the influx of foreign players has been going on in Zambia with most football analysts proposing that foreign players have to offer something extra to feature in the local league.

On the other hand, others have argued that taking such a drastic measure and forcing teams to field local players will not necessarily strengthen the national team.

