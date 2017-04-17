Mapani advises against violation of detainees rights

Human rights Lawyer Moono Mapani has reminded the Zambia Police that it is a violation of human rights to deny incarcerated people from receiving medical services.

Mr. Mapani says if media reports suggesting that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema while in Police custody have been denied access to medical services are true, it as a violation of their rights.

He says Mr. Hichilema and the five others facing treason charges have a right to receive medical services while in Police custody.

Mr. Mapani has wondered why Mr. Hichilema and the five others who are suspects can be allegedly denied medical services when already convicted persons do have the right to access medical services.

He states that the Zambia Police ought to know that every person incarcerated despite his or her political affiliation has a right to receive medical attention.