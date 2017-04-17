Lubinda knows provisions of POA needing review– YALI

Government has been accused of pretending not to know what provisions of the Public Order Act need to be reviewed.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) thinks that Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, in particular, already knows which provisions of the Act need to be reviewed.

Mr. Nthewewe has recalled that Mr. Lubinda is in fact on record of having condemned the application of this legislation in the past.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Nthewewe notes that one of the challenges that YALI has however noticed with the Public Order Act is that its implementation is allegedly pathetic.

Mr. Nthewewe states that what Zambians have actually been talking about is that application of this legislation has been very divisive and unprofessionally done.

He says what the Minister of Justice should therefore be doing is to provide a forum where an amicable way can be find to see how this law can be better implemented.