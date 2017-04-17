CCZ concerned Easter was marred by saddening political scenes

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has expressed concern that this year’s Easter period in Zambia has been marred by saddening political scenes.

CCZ president Alfred Kalembo says his Council has observed with sadness that government and the Police have overshadowed what should have been a prayerful period.

Bishop Kalembo says the events witnessed in the last few days cannot however pass without serious reflection of which way Zambia wants to go and what vision its hold as God’s people.

In a statement to QTV News Bishop Kalembo states that the CCZ is troubled and disturbed at the unfolding lawlessness, impunity and shear madness of the decisions being made in this country.

Bishop Kalembo has particularly referred to the decisions allegedly made by the Police and those of whom he has named AS THE political bureau and entire political leadership.

He says the CCZ’s understanding of the nature of God’s plans and desires is that people may live in peace and harmony and that they teach their children the values and ethics by which to live by.

The CCZ president states that his council therefore appeals to those in power who, without mercy and grace are allegedly unleashing their venom on people who are opposed to their machinations

He says unless government asserts good leadership, recognizing that Zambia belongs to all Zambians and recognizes the right of all people, Zambians are on their way to a Country destroyed by their own hands.

Bishop Kalembo notes that Zambia needs healing and reconciliation rather than confrontation.

He says this healing and reconciliation should however be led by the Republican President notwithstanding WHO agrees or disagree with him.

Bishop Kalembo states that the President has a responsibility to Zambia to ensure unity is a reality by rising to the occasion in calling for dialogue and enforcing unity in diversity.