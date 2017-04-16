Sambo urges PF to use Easter to preach reconciliation

The ruling PF has been urged to take the lead in using this year’s Easter period to preach reconciliation and unity in Zambia.

MMD faction National Secretary Rueben Sambo says his party believes that this is the right time to look to God and see what He would want the Zambian people to do.

Reverend Sambo says in spite of what is happening in the Country he believes that what is important is that people reconcile their difference using dialogue.

In an interview with QTV News Reverend Sambo notes that the undertones that are coming from both the ruling PF and the opposition will not help resolve political tension in Zambia.

Reverend Sambo is concerned that nations around Zambia are beginning to worry that the Country is politically not stable.

He is of the view that this is in fact an acknowledgement that the tension that has built up in the Country is not good for peace, investor confidence and prosperity.