Remain peaceful, Saunders urges Zambians

Zambians have been urged not to allow the current political tension in the Country sway them way from being a peaceful and united nation.

Political activist Dante Saunders is urging Zambians to be wary that the political tension has reached the extent of prompting declaration of a state of emergence in the Country.

Mr. Saunders says his observation is based on times he has witnessed situations that prompted previous governments to declare states of emergency.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Saunders has recalled that during the struggle for independence and introduction of a one party state under the UNIP government states of emergency were declared.

Mr. Saunders says it is therefore writing on the wall that a similar state of affairs can happen if people fall in the trap of reacting to what is happening in the Country.

He has advised that the current political tension in Zambia requires the Church to intervene by encouraging dialogue between opposing sides.