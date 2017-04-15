Zesco, Rangers kickoff time adjusted

Zesco United’s 2017 Caf Confederation Cup pre-group stage final leg tie on Saturday against Enugu Rangers of Nigeria, has been adjusted by two hours.

This is due to opponents Rangers late arrival for Saturday’s final leg decider at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Rangers, who were earlier due to land in Zambia on Friday, only arrive in Ndola on the day of the match on Saturday afternoon.

The match was earlier scheduled for 15h00 CAT but, will now be played under floodlights on the same date at 17h30 CAT.

”This serves to inform the media, stakeholders and fans that kick-off time for the 2nd leg of the pre-group stage round against Rangers International ofNigeria has been moved from 15:00 hours to 17:30 hours tomorrow Saturday,15th April,2017,” Zesco media officer Katebe Chengo said.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Rangers missed their flight from Enugu to Addis Ababa yesterday (Thursday).

“The team is scheduled to fly to Ndola and will land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 14:20 hours.”

Rangers departure for Zambia on Thursday was scuttled after players boycotted to travel over unpaid bonus.

Meanwhile, Zesco and Rangers are tied on 2-2 from the first leg match played on April 9 in Enugu.