Zambia’s democracy has not perished – PF

The ruling Patriotic Front has stated that the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has nothing to do with the lack of demise of good governance in the country.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda in a statement to QFM News today, says it is a fallacy that Mr. Hichilema was arrested because democracy has perished in Zambia.

Mr. Chanda says the arrest of Mr. Hichilema does not even have anything to do with refusing to acknowledge President Edgar Lungu as the duly elected President.

He says it is not even about a challenged election because there is not a petition to challenge the election in any Court of law in Zambia.

Mr. Chanda says it’s a notorious fact that President Lungu does not need Mr. Hichilema’s acknowledgement for him to deliver.

He furthermore states that the arrest and charges that followed are a result of gross criminal misconduct endangering the life of the President and that of ordinary Zambians.

Meanwhile, the PF Media Director says it is unacceptable that some elements with financial arrogance should mislead the world in their attempt to give President Lungu and Zambia a bad name.

He says the Anglo American and Brenthurst Foundation founder, Greg Mills has been linked to supporting opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with the intention of positioning and later imposing him as president of Zambia.

Mr. Chanda says it was clear the foundation’s motive in Zambia and Africa in general was to fund and support selected opposition leaders, puppets, to oust legitimate political leaders in order to advance their Capitalist Anglo American’s interests before those of the nation.