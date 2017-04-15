ZABS tips consumers ahead of Easter Holiday

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) is advising all Zambians to be cautious and mindful of product promotions and bargains being offered by various retailers and traders countrywide during the Easter period.

ZABS Head Marketing & Public Relations Hazel Zulu says consumers should therefore check all the details on the products to ensure that they buy products that they are able to be consumed within the stipulated shelf life.

Mrs. Zulu says the onus is therefore on the consumer to make certain that they consume products within the stipulated shelf life and ensure that they do not go beyond the products’ expiry dates.

She says Consumers should know that the quality of expired products cannot be guaranteed and can pause a risk to their health.

Mrs. Zulu has since implored consumers to consciously take note of expiry dates, manufacturing dates, place or origin of the product, batch numbers and any other traceability information that may help them to make an informed purchasing decision and get value for their money.