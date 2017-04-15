Suspected Contagious Bouvine Plural-Pneumonia breaks out in Kazungula

Suspected Contagious Bouvine Plural-Pneumonia (CBPP) has broken out in Kazungula District in Makonongo Village of Southern Province.

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary David Shamulenge who rushed to Kazungula District for on the spot check says the suspected CBPP has since claimed the life of two animals.

Dr. Shamulenge, who is accompanied by Director Veterinary Dr. Yona Sinkala and other doctors, says livestock development in the country and Kazungula in particular is at the heart of President Edgar Lungu, hence the quick response.

Dr. Shamulenge says Kazungula district which has about 78, 000 herds of animals is an important economic district for the country in livestock development.

He says there are 78, 000 herds of animals in this district alone and that government has been doing cattle surveillance and this district is a disease free zone.

He adds that government’s next step is to start restocking more animals for livestock development purposes.

Dr. Shamulenge, who earlier had a meeting with villagers in Makonongo, has expressed happiness at the quick response his officers had exhibited in preventing the suspected disease from spreading to other parts of the district.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary also says his Ministry has quarantined Makonongo Village.