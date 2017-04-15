PF has no intentions of assassinating HH – Bwalya

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it has no intentions of assassinating incarcerated UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema as claimed by some UPND officials.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has also expressed concern that a lot of illogical statements are coming from the opposition UPND linking the ruling party to the operations of the police.

Mr. Bwalya has told Journalists in Lusaka that it is illogical for the UPND to think that the PF is influencing the decisions made by the police.

Mr. Bwalya says it does not make sense for the UPND to state that the PF will be responsible should anything happen to the incarcerated UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema while in police custody.

He says there is need to allow the police do its job rather than intimidate it with their illogical statements.