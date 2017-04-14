Police in Lusaka pick up Tayali

Police in Lusaka last evening picked up Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali in connection with his Facebook posting on the Inspector General of Police.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QFM News that Mr. Tayali was picked up yesterday in connection with his statement on his Facebook page against the Inspector General of Police where he stated that Mr. Kakoma Kanganja was covering his inefficiencies to Charge UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason.

Ms Katongo says Mr. Tayali in his posting on Facebook insinuated that Mr. Kanganja planned what transpired in Mongu to kill the President.

She says the EEP Leader has since been charged with Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code.

The Police Spokesperson says Mr. Tayali is currently detained in Police custody.