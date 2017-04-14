Police IG does not receive instructions from State House – Katongo

The Zambia Police says the Inspector General of Police does not receive instructions from State House.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the office of the Inspector General of Police is a constitutional office.

In an interview with QTV News, Ms. Katongo says this means that the Inspector General of Police cannot make any decision outside the law in the execution of his duties.

She however, says that what people should understand is that the Police Chief is also appointed by the Republican President.

She says this implies that as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the President can give instructions to the Inspector General of Police when he sees something going wrong in the Country.

Ms. Katongo says this does not however mean everything the Inspector General of Police does has to come from State House.