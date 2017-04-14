Govt threatens to completely abolish casualization

Labour Minister Joyce Nonde has threatened that government will completely eliminate casualisation in the country if employers do not stop abusing their workers.

Ms Nonde says her ministry has been going round asking casual workers on how their employers have been treating them saying if the trend of abusing workers continue government will have no option but to completely abolish casualisation.

Ms Nonde says she will take a bill to parliament to see to it that casualisation in the country is completely eliminated.

She says workers have to work for a reasonable wage that can benefit them in many ways.