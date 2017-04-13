US expresses concern over heightened political tension in Zambia

The United States has expressed concern over the heightened political tension in Zambia following the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on treason charges.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Lusaka says the recent events underscore the need for peaceful dialogue between the opposition and the ruling party on matters of national concern.

The U.S government urges all actors to exercise restraint in addressing differences, to respect the rule of law and electoral proceedings, and to follow the due process Zambians expect from a country with a reputation for political and peaceful conflict resolution.