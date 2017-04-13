Monze DC office set ablaze

Unknown last night set ablaze the Monze District Commissioner’s office causing damage to some items among them a fridge and documents.

Southern province Police Commissioner Bonnie Kapeso who confirmed the development to QFM News however, states that the fire did not engulf the entire office after members of the public quickly put off the fire.

Mr. Kapeso explains that the fire appears to have been as a result of someone torching the office with match sticks.

He says investigations have since been instituted to try and establish who could have been behind the fire.

Mr Kapeso has since warned members of the public in Monze against such acts, saying the law will not hesitate to take its course on whosever will be found wanting.

Meanwhile Suspected UPND Cadres this morning blocked Mumbwa road in Lusaka in protest over the arrest of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

The cadres had staged a protest between Petroda Filling station and Engine filling station on Mumbwa Road around 09:30 hours.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to Qfm News that the unruly cadres burnt tyres on road before running away.

Ms Katongo says police officers who rushed to the scene did not find any of the cadres, and managed to clear road.

She has since warned that police will not tolerate anyone who would want to cause confusion in the country for whatever reason.

Ms Katongo says officers are on the ground to ensure that the lives and property of innocent and law abiding citizens are preserved and protected.