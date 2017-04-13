Kampyongo warns against lawlessness

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has warned that Police will not entertain any kind of lawlessness in the country following the arrest of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Kampyongo has told journalists in Lusaka that now that the Police have done their part, it now remains up to the courts.

He says during this period, government will not tolerate any lawlessness from any member of the public.

Mr. Kampyongo states that government is also aware of some online media publications inciting people to riot, warning that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

The Home Affairs Minister says men and women in uniform are on alert, urging people to must remain calm and peaceful.