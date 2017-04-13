I will not interfere with Police work – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says He will not interfere in the operations of the police.

He says the Police and courts of law know their job and should therefore be given space.

In an apparent reference to the incarceration of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who has been charged with treason, President Lungu says some people are calling on him to intervene in the operations of the police, but that he will not do so.

The President has explained that there are defined roles in the Republican Constitution for the Executive, the Judiciary and the National ASSEMBLY, AND therefore he does not have powers to control all the three arms of government.

President Lungu was speaking to journalists at City Airport shortly before leaving for Northern Province a for a three day working visit.