No sexual abuse happened at Kasama girls – SESTUZ

The Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) says its investigations into allegations of sexual abuse by teachers at Kasama Girls Secondary School have revealed that no such thing happened at the school.

SESTUZ General Secretary Sitibeliso Wamuyuwa says the union used one of its female members at the school to conduct the investigation which revealed that there was no sexual harassment of pupils at the school.

Mr Wamuyuwa has since called for responsible use of social media as it has the capacity to mislead the nation.

He has appealed to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) to regulate the use of social media.

Mr Wamuyuwa states that the abuse of social media is becoming a danger to society because people are using it for wrong reasons.

Mr. Wamuyuwa says what was posted on social media with regards the alleged sexual harassment of pupils by some teachers at Kasama Girls Secondary could have traumatized innocent girls and teachers.