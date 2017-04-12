HH,five others charged with treason

Police have formally charged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason and four other criminal offences for allegedly obstructing the presidential motorcade.

Mr Hichilema has been jointly charged with five other people namely Lastone Mulilandumba,Muleya Haachenda,Wallace Chakwa,Pretornous Haloba and Hamusonde Hamaleka.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has told journalists during a media briefing in Lusaka today.

Mr Kanganja said it has been established that Mr Hichilema disobeyed police order to clear the way, thereby putting the life of the head of state in danger.

Treason is a non bailable offence and carries a death sentence, which means Mr Hichilema will remain in detention for the duration of his trial.