Chief Chimbuka cautions politicians

Chief Chimbuka of the Bemba speaking people in Chinsali district has cautioned politicians against creating chaos in the country in the name of settling political scores.

The Traditional Leader says politics of enmity is not welcome in Zambia.

Chief Chimbuka tells QTV News that the current crop of politicians must not create enmity between people, stating that Zambia is bigger than any individual or political party in the country.

The Traditional Leader is particularly advising President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to safeguard the lives of the people.

He says it’s right for any leader to endanger the lives of citizens simply to gain political mileage.

Chief Chimbuka has also cautioned young people against being used by politicians.