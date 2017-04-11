ZRA impound Mukula laden trucks

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) last night impounded two trucks laden with Mukula tree logs believed to be headed for export.

ZRA Corporate and Communications Manager, Topsy Sikalinda has told Journalists in Lusaka that the trucks were intercepted along Kafue road.

He says the two trucks have in accordance with a circular recently issued by ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda been seized and forfeited to the state.

Mr Sikalinda explains that the circular gives ZRA powers to seize both the consignment and the vehicles or trucks carrying the Mukula logs.

Mr. Sikalinda, who could not state the value of the seized Mukula logs, says the authority has also confiscated documents from the drivers of the trucks in order to help with the investigations.

He states that the Zambia Revenue Authority has intensified security at all border entries to ensure the Mukula logs are not illegally exported out of the country.