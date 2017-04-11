Police pick up HH

Police have picked up UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema ending a night-long siege of his New Kasama residence in Lusaka which extended to this morning.

Mr Hichilema, who was initially taken to Woodlands Police Station was later taken to Lilayi Police training college for questioning.

Police besieged the opposition leader’s residence last night around 21:00 hours to pick him up in connection with the obstruction of the presidential motorcade in Mongu on Saturday.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has justified the police raid of Mr. Hichilema’s residence.

Ms. Katongo has told QTV News in an interview before Mr Hichilema was picked up that the law does not restrict the police to conduct such operations at certain times.

She says the police officers who went to Mr. Hichilema’s residence had an objective which could only made public once the operation had been completed.

Ms Katongo declined to reveal the charges that Mr. Hichilema is likely to face following the Mongu incident.

Meanwhile there have been sporadic outbreaks of protests in some districts southern province including Mongu in western province and Solwezi in north western province by UPND supporters following the Police actions.

In Choma UPND supporters took to the streets blocking roads.

Earlier, United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka said the party did not know the whereabouts of MR Hichilema.

Mr Katuka said the party had not heard from Mr Hichilema since last night when Police besieged his residence in New Kasama.

He said the party leadership is worried because they do not know the condition of their leader.

Mr. Katuka said the police officers who had surrounded Mr. Hichilema’s house were not allowing anyone to go in.

He has also accused the police of indiscriminately firing tear gas canisters into Mr. Hichilema’s house without minding that there were children in the house.

Meanwhile Mr. Katuka says the party leadership has not instructed party members to start rioting in some parts of Southern Province.