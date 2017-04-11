Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0 Galatasaray

Emmanuel Adebayor scored a hat-trick as Istanbul Basaksehir thrashed city rivals Galatasaray in the Super Lig.
The ex-Arsenal and Tottenham striker scored twice before the break and headed in a third on 57 minutes, with Mustafa Pektemek adding a fourth.
Adebayor’s last hat-trick came for Real Madrid in 2011, while the 33-year-old now has five goals since joining Basaksehir as a free agent in January.
His side are five points behind leaders Besiktas with seven games remaining.
Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamGalatasaray
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14