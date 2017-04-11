Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0 Galatasaray

Emmanuel Adebayor scored a hat-trick as Istanbul Basaksehir thrashed city rivals Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

The ex-Arsenal and Tottenham striker scored twice before the break and headed in a third on 57 minutes, with Mustafa Pektemek adding a fourth.

Adebayor’s last hat-trick came for Real Madrid in 2011, while the 33-year-old now has five goals since joining Basaksehir as a free agent in January.

His side are five points behind leaders Besiktas with seven games remaining.