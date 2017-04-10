ZUFIAW asks BoZ to quickly re-open Intermarket Bank

The Zambia Union for Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) has appealed to the Bank of Zambia to quickly re-open Intermarket Bank.

Union secretary general Chingati Msiska told Q-News that the continued closure of the bank has left some employees and customers stranded.

Mr Msiska says there is therefore need for bank to be reopened as soon as possible.

He has further questioned why it is taking long for the bank to reopen despite the central bank declaring it solvent about a month ago.

Mr Msiska is however, optimistic that the bank will regain the trust of its customers one it reopens.