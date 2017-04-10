Govt determined to ensure sustainable management of water

Government says it’s determined to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all in line with the Sustainable Development Goal number six.

Katete District Commissioner Joseph Makukula says it is for this reason that President Edgar Lungu came up with a separate Ministry to handle water and sanitation challenges in the country.

Mr. Makukula points out that the construction of dams in the district has helped to reduce the outbreak of diseases.

He says Katete residents have for a long time now faced challenges of access to clean drinking water and were forced to draw water from shallow wells.