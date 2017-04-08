Musicians calls for political dialogue

The Zambia Association of MusicianS of has pleaded with political party leaders to dialogue and make peace with each other for the sake of unity and the country’s development.

ZAM president Njoya Tembo is concerned that the country has continued to record cases of political violence eight months after going to the polls.

Mr Tembo says political party leaders should act in a way that will draw their supporters together.

He has further challenged political leaders to respect human life and act in the interest of the people and the nation.

Mr Tembo states that musicians will try to play their role in preaching the message of unity and peace to the nation for the sake of the country’s development and prosperity.